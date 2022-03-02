Advertisement

Bangor Planning Board hears public comment on zoning proposal

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Planning Board heard public comment Tuesday night on a proposal that would allow for shared housing in more areas of the city.

The plan would allow for boarding houses and bed and breakfasts in eight Bangor districts.

The City says this is a step in following recommendations for “diverse choices in housing” from the Affordable Housing WorkGroup from 2019.

The public comment portion of the meeting was overwhelmingly against the idea - with many of the criticisms centering around how it would impact Bangor’s historic districts.

”Access to affordable housing is an extraordinarily serious issue, and needs to be addressed. But this one-size-fits-all approach is not the answer. It is an absolute disservice to the majority of residential homeowners in our city,” said one person in attendance.

“When I walked in here, I was very much for this proposal. Listening to these fine gentlemen, I’ve changed my mind a little bit, because I do worry about the aspect of the boarding house, because the owners aren’t living there,” said another person in attendance.

After about two hours of public comment, the Planning Board voted to continue the hearing at the next meeting on March 15.

