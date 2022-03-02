Advertisement

Bangor coffee shop makes beignets for Mardi Gras

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is a day to enjoy and let loose a little.

It’s Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday!”

One local coffee shop is bringing some of that New Orleans flair to Bangor with their own beignets to celebrate.

Wicked Brew Cafe has sold the doughy treats on Mardi Gras the last four years.

Described by owner Carrie Holt as a “pocket of doughboy, but classier,” Wicked Brew’s beignets have a hint of lemon and honey flavoring.

Judging by the inventory left when we stopped by midday today, it’s safe to say the French Quarter favorites were a crowd pleaser.

”They fly off the shelves,” said Owner Carrie Holt. “I actually sold out probably by noontime yesterday, and it went a little bit further. We still have two left for the end of the day, but they usually sell out before the end of the day. It’s all about the ingredients, and what kind of flavor you’re into. It’s just a basic beignet recipe, you just add a little of your own flavor.”

Holt says you can order the beignets all year in batches of up to 40.

