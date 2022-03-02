Advertisement

Bangor City Council proclaims March as American Red Cross Month

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the start of a new month on the calendar - and in more ways than one in Bangor.

Bangor City Council proclaimed March as “American Red Cross Month” during last night’s meeting.

The City is encouraging its residents to assist the Red Cross’s mission by serving as volunteers, blood donors and community partners during a time of need for the nonprofit.

The American Red Cross is experiencing critically low levels of blood, and has also provided several shelters for home fire victims.

Representatives say the support from Bangor goes a long way.

”That means everything, of course, because it is the community that we’re trying to support, so knowing that community backs what we’re doing and supports us in our cause to help others in our community means everything,” said American Red Cross NNE Board Member Lara Clark.

“It’s just a great reminder to folks to get out there. It’s an hour of your day, and it’s saving lives,” said Bangor City Councilor Clare Davitt.

You can check online at AmericanRedCross.org for local blood drives.

