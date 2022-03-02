Advertisement

Baby lobster numbers remain below average off New England

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A trend of fewer baby lobsters appearing in a key fishing ground off New England appears to be continuing.

The baby lobsters settle at the bottom of the ocean, take shelter, and grow.

Members of the fishing industry closely watch trends about lobster settlement because they provide insight into what adult lobster populations could look like in future years.

A University of Maine scientist who has documented baby lobster density for decades, says a trend of below average settlement numbers in the Gulf of Maine continued last year.

The gulf stretches from Canada to Cape Cod and is critical to the lobstering business.

