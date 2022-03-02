Authorities investigating incident in Patten

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - TV-5 is aware of reports of an incident being investigated in Patten.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

A representative from the Attorney General confirmed it was not an officer-involved shooting.

We have reached out to several officials for more information and will update this story as soon as possible.

