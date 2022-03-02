3 Juveniles charged after fire destroys church garage

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - Three juveniles have been charged with setting a fire that destroyed a garage belonging to the First Church of Livermore Falls on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The garage was engulfed in flames.

Jay Fire Rescue Chief Michael Booker confirmed to WMTW that three juveniles have been charged by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The garage was near the church on Union Street but the church itself was not damaged.

