13 more Mainers died with COVID, 909 newly recorded cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 909 newly recorded cases.

Nearly 1,200 new COVID vaccinations were given out on Tuesday. About half of those were booster shots.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have dropped 10 since Monday.

158 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus.

44 people with COVID are in critical care.

Nine are on ventilators, that’s the lowest number since Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.