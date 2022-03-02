Advertisement

13 more Mainers died with COVID, 909 newly recorded cases

228,241 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 13 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 909 newly recorded cases.

Nearly 1,200 new COVID vaccinations were given out on Tuesday. About half of those were booster shots.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have dropped 10 since Monday.

158 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus.

44 people with COVID are in critical care.

Nine are on ventilators, that’s the lowest number since Aug. 9.

