Vets home says closing 2 Maine facilities is ‘only course’

The Maine Veterans' Home in Caribou will soon be closing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A nonprofit group that runs veterans homes in Maine says it has no choice but to close two facilities despite calls from state officials to keep them open.

Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou are expected to close this spring.

Maine’s congressional delegation, Gov. Janet Mills and others have said the closures would have dire consequences for veterans.

Christine Henson, a spokesperson for Maine Veterans’ Homes, said Tuesday the closure of the two homes is the only course it has to best serve veterans in the future. She said the organization has 640 beds across its homes and is caring for only 384 veterans.

