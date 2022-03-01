Snow Lasting Through Early Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will continue to much of the night before ending around daybreak Wednesday morning. Winds have shifted out of the south/southwest around 5-15 mph and will continue with warm air advection overnight. Many locations will see their temperatures climbing a few degrees. This will be most important along the coast where near freezing temperatures are likely, this could cause the snow showers to mix and even change over to all rain early Wednesday morning. Many locations will have lows in the 20s & low 30s.

This system will not produce significant snowfall but will be enough to make roads slick and to freshen up the current snowpack. Totals along the coast, west of Bangor and over northern Maine will range from a coating to upwards of 2″. For the Greater Bangor area through the Central Highlands and Interior Downeast, on average 2-4″ will be possible with locally up to 5″. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas.

Snowfall totals will be highest north & west of Bangor where totals will average around 2-4". There will be some spots locally that could see up to 5". (WABI)

Light snow showers are possible by early Wednesday morning and should clear out quickly. Rest of Wednesday will consist of a mixture of sun & clouds and highs in the 30s and low 40s. There is going to be another quick moving low that will bring increasing snow chances very late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Once again, this does not appear to be a significant system as most locations will see enough snow to make road conditions slippery. Totals will range from a coating to up to 2″.

As the second low moves out of the region early Thursday, it will interact with an area of high pressure that will move into the region & keep a quieter weather pattern through the weekend. This interaction will produce breezy conditions by midday Thursday. Northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph. Temperatures on Thursday & Friday will stay below freezing, but Saturday will see temperatures return to the upper 20s & low 30s.

Watching another low-pressure system by Sunday. This one could bring areas of rain & snow into early Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s & low 40s. By Monday, high could be close to 50°.

TONIGHT: Areas of snow with some rain mixing in along the coast. Snow will come to an end early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the teens over the north and will hover near freezing closer to the coast. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

THURSDAY: Areas of snow in the morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with highs in the 20s. Will be breezy at times as NW winds could gust near 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of snow/rain by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs in the 30s, 40s & some low 50s.

