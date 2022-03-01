Pageant winner shares stories and experiences as second Black teen to be crowned Miss Maine Teen USA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine pageant winner is sharing her stories and experiences as the second Black teen to be crowned Miss Maine Teen USA.

Kyah Brown was crowned Miss Maine Teen USA last June in her first ever pageant.

“I’ve never done a pageant before, and I thought that this would be a great learning experience and a great way to make friends, and I ended up winning, and it’s changed my life,” said Brown.

Brown is the second Black teen to hold the title in Maine and is proud of her ethnicity. However, after another state teen title holder was crowned, an old video leaked with the young woman using a racial slur. The pain inspired Brown to showcase historical Black women who have paved the way. She says it’s been a great way to inspire young Black girls who also face discrimination.

“It was very disheartening. It’s not okay to say that in that we should all know better than to continue to say these words that discriminate against people and that hurt us,” said Brown. “I have enjoyed making this post and having helped with my art deciding on who we should talk about and who has inspired by ethnicity in a Black woman. It’s just been really, truly amazing.”

As her reign comes to an end in two weeks, Brown will remain active as a volunteer with the Good Shepherd Food Bank and pursue her passion of culinary arts where she hopes to some day own her own restaurant.

Brown has this advice for the next teen queen: “To have hope and to always push forward and to learn from your mistakes.”

