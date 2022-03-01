Advertisement

National Eating Disorder Week

Vegetables
Vegetables(USDA / Scott Bauer)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “See the change, Be the change” is the theme this year in helping to raise awareness during National Eating Disorder week.

Sara Porter is the clinical supervisor at Northern Light Health Acadia Hospital.

She says they have seen an increase in the amount of people treated for eating disorders since the start of the pandemic.

She says eating disorders to not discriminate and patients range from five to 75.

Porter says the sooner the intervention, the better the prognosis but recovery is possible for all.

”There’s always hope we see patients get better each and every day. And so I want to just encourage maybe those who are struggling with the illness or family members who are supporting loved ones with the illness to keep fighting this battle. Recovery is possible,” she said.

Porter encourages people to ask questions if they see something concerning with their loved ones.

You can learn more about the resources available at nationaleatingdisorders.com.

