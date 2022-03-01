Monday Night Region Championship Recap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cross Insurance Center hosted the final two regional finals, the Class C Boys and Girls North Finals, after Friday’s snow delayed the tournament to finish on Monday night.

Stearns girls, Dexter boys advance to Class C State Championships (WABI)

Stearns defeated Penobscot Valley, 32-30, to meet Hall-Dale in Saturday’s State Championship, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center.

Dexter came back from a 25-10 halftime deficit to beat George Stevens, 42-40, to claim the boys crown in the late game.

The Tigers will now face Dirigo in the State Championship on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center.

