Monday Night Region Championship Recap
Stearns girls, Dexter boys advance to Class C State Championships
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cross Insurance Center hosted the final two regional finals, the Class C Boys and Girls North Finals, after Friday’s snow delayed the tournament to finish on Monday night.
Stearns defeated Penobscot Valley, 32-30, to meet Hall-Dale in Saturday’s State Championship, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center.
Dexter came back from a 25-10 halftime deficit to beat George Stevens, 42-40, to claim the boys crown in the late game.
The Tigers will now face Dirigo in the State Championship on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center.
