Monday afternoon fire breaks out at business in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Kent business is feared to be a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

Fort Kent Fire Chief Edward Endee says the original report was of a stove fire.

When they arrived on scene there was heavy fire at the rear of the building.

Officials say the original building was already gone when they got there.

They add there was a risk of exposure to a nearby building, but it was not damaged.

Multiple departments provided mutual aid.

The exact cause of the fire, as well as damage, is not known at this time.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.