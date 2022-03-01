Advertisement

Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s revenue forecasting panel is projecting an additional $411.6 million in revenue this year, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to return half of the money to Mainers.

The extra revenue would boost her original proposed giveback from $411 million to at least $616.8 million.

That would result in $750 relief to an estimated 800,000 eligible Maine taxpayers.

The extra revenue puts the projected surplus over $1 billion, but the governor warned of uncertain times ahead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer who fire the shot has been placed on paid leave. The AG's office is investigating.
Woman shot by Topsham officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died
Locker room sign
Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten

Latest News

Members of the fishing industry closely watch trends about lobster settlement because they...
Baby lobster numbers remain below average off New England
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Bank of America donates to Good Shepherd Food Bank to address food insecurity in Maine
The Maine Veterans' Home in Caribou will soon be closing.
Bill to prevent Caribou and Machias veterans’ home closures goes before committee
bluShift Aerospace
Maine aerospace company successfully tests unique new rocket engine
The kids of Jonesport found lots of ways to enjoy winter, but one activity in particular stuck...
Jonesport finishes with gold in 2022 WinterKids Winter Games