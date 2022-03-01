Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s revenue forecasting panel is projecting an additional $411.6 million in revenue this year, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to return half of the money to Mainers.

The extra revenue would boost her original proposed giveback from $411 million to at least $616.8 million.

That would result in $750 relief to an estimated 800,000 eligible Maine taxpayers.

The extra revenue puts the projected surplus over $1 billion, but the governor warned of uncertain times ahead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.