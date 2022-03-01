Advertisement

Maine mother reaches settlement over clinic’s failure to report abuse

The $10 million settlement would help pay for lifelong medical care for a child
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
ORONO, Maine (WMTW) - The federal government has agreed to pay $10 million to a Maine woman after a medical clinic failed to tell her or the state about signs that her son had been abused, according to court records.

The agreement between the mother and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services still must be approved by a federal judge. A telephone conference on the agreement is scheduled for April.

The agreement would set aside $7 million to create an annuity for the boy’s long-term medical care. The boy suffered significant injuries from the abuse by an ex-boyfriend of the mother.

Another $2.5 million would go to lawyers’ fees.

The mother sued with a claim that medical personnel at the Brewer Medical Center, a federally funded clinic, didn’t tell her about signs of abuse, and didn’t report it to authorities.

The mother’s lawsuit was against the federal government because Medicaid paid for the care her son received. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment about the settlement.

The abuse left the boy blind and with brain injuries. The ex-boyfriend is now incarcerated in a Maine prison, serving a four-year sentence for aggravated assault and assault.

Brewer Medical Center is run by Penobscot Community Health Care, the largest federally qualified health center in Maine.

