Snow Developing Later This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon as low pressure approaches the area. Temperatures will climb to the 20s to low 30s for highs this afternoon. As low pressure approaches, we’ll see snow developing from west to east across the state later this afternoon and evening. Roads could be slippery in spots for the evening commute. Snow will continue through much of the night before tapering off before daybreak Wednesday. The snow may mix with some rain along the immediate coast otherwise plan on all snow for most locations. Overnight lows won’t move much with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Accumulations will be minor with a coating to an inch or two from the Bangor area to the coastline. Areas north and east of Bangor will see 2″-5″ by late tonight/early Wednesday morning. We should see some partial clearing as we get closer to daybreak Wednesday.

Snow will develop mid-late afternoon and continue into the night tonight. Minor accumulations expected with the highest amounts of 2"-5" falling north and east of Bangor. A coating to an inch or two expected elsewhere. (WABI)

We’ll get a break between disturbances on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures on Wednesday will feel pretty good with highs reaching the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. This too will bring us the chance for some light accumulations as it moves through. Any lingering snow will move out Thursday morning followed by brightening skies Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs mainly in the 20s. High pressure will build in for Friday and Saturday with some sunshine and highs mainly in the 20s.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds with light snow and snow showers developing. Highs between 21°-34°, warmest along the coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Snow likely. Snow may mix with rain along the coast. Snow and mix will taper off late with some partial clearing by daybreak. Lows between 17°-32°, warmest along the coast. South wind will become west/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 26°-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Morning light snow or snow showers possible then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.