‘I think it’s a tremendous step’: Mainers react to Supreme Court nomination

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Joe Biden last week made good on his campaign promise when he nominated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman, for the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s a tremendous step that he made that campaign promise, and that he’s now fulfilling his promise,” said Shelly Okere.

Okere is an assistant district attorney in Penobscot County, and a mom.

“I have two little girls, and I think it’s a wonderful thing to think that my daughters don’t have to worry about or wonder what areas and the highest levels of government that they cannot be. So, having a Black woman nominated and hopefully confirmed to sit on the Supreme Court would be just a tremendous moment for our country. And, just another barrier that should have been shattered a long time ago,” said Okere.

Mark - She has experience as a criminal defense attorney, which is something we have not seen on the court in quite some time, including as a public defender, which I don’t believe has ever happened before. So, you know, really, if you’re looking for, you know, someone who’s eminently qualified, she fits the bill,” said Mark Brewer.

Brewer, a political science professor at the University of Maine, thinks the confirmation hearings will come late spring and will be less eventful than what others like Brett Kavanaugh went through because Jackson has been through the vetting process for a seat on the DC Circuit Court.

“I think in a previous era, Judge Brown Jackson would be the kind of nominee who would be confirmed overwhelmingly you know, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg numbers, 90 votes or more in favor and only a handful opposed. We’re not going to get that this time just because the partisan nature of Supreme Court nominations is very different than it was even 20 years ago,” said Brewer.

The question many have asked is, will she get any Republican votes?

“She may get a handful, and I think, you know, one of the people who we’re looking at is our own Sen. Susan Collins who voted for her for the DC Circuit. So, I don’t think she’ll get many Republican votes. If she gets a few, my guess is that Sen. Collins would be one of the more likely Republicans that might vote in favor of her nomination,” said Brewer.

There have been some critical of Biden for announcing during the campaign he would choose a Black woman if he got the chance to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

“I don’t think that that’s really fair. I mean, previous presidents have done the same thing with nominations to the court, and, you know, so, it’s not the first time this has ever been done. And also, it’s it’s clear that this, you know, this person’s credentials are impeccable, right?” said Brewer.

“It’s misguided because it’s important to actively try to fix the wrongs that were perpetrated in the past, i.e., it’s good to say, to acknowledge now we live in a society where race does matter. And, in order to fix it, you have to actively do something about it, instead of just saying, oh, you know, we’ll just hire people who are qualified or recommend people who are qualified. You actually have to actively seek out those people who are underrepresented in order to make a difference,” said Okere.

