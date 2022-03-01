Advertisement

FEMA COVID-19 response team ends CMMC deployment

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - On Monday, a COVID-19 surge response team organized by FEMA ended their deployment at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston.

The hospital threw a surprise send-off to thank the team for all their hard work.

The troops were deployed here on Feb. 1 and were scheduled to stay through March 2.

After a month of delivering direct patient care, they are finishing their final shifts tonight before returning to Elgin Air Force Base in Florida.

The surge team was requested by Gov. Mills to help the hospital cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages.

According to Mills, Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state are now plummeting. CMMC has seen a steady decline in cases, with only two COVID-19 patients as of Feb. 27.

One team member called their impending departure a relief. “Our mission was to help with Covid support, and we were able to do that,” says Major Jonathan Flores. “I think we were able to complete our mission.”

The surge team’s departure comes a few days after Maine National Guard troops ended their deployments at hospitals all over the state.

