Dogs help Husson students cope with midterm stress

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What better way to beat the stress of mid term exams than with dogs?

Tuesday, students at Husson University were greeted by Andie the Golden Retriever.

It’s part of their Pause for Paws initiative to help students cope with stress.

Counselor Janice Gillen says it’s great to see the students smiling and enjoying the dogs while being away from home.

”There is lots of research that animal assisted activities help with psychological and physiological symptoms and help people reduce overall stress, reduce blood pressure, and are calming,” said Gillen.

“It made me feel happy because I haven’t seen my dogs at home in a long time so it was nice to pet a dog,” said Sydney Hearns, third year student.

Gillen says it’s a great way to help the students with overall wellness, especially during the pandemic.

On Wednesday. students will have a chance to hang out with another dog in the student center.

