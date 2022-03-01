Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer who fire the shot has been placed on paid leave. The AG's office is investigating.
Woman shot by Topsham officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died
Locker room sign
Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos
Maine State House
Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
FILE - Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on...
US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair
FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering, bribery
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents