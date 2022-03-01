Advertisement

Black Bears ready for Northeastern in Hockey East semifinals

Maine, Huskies set for Wednesday 6:30 p.m. puck drop
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear women’s hockey notched a 2-1 win over Boston College in a thrilling Hockey East quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

Captain Taylor Leech has been a part of it all, including some postseason history against Northeastern.

She discussed what it would mean to get by the Huskies on the road this time and into the conference championship.

“I think that everybody knows what it takes to get here and the amount of work that it takes to move past it. That’s the turning point we’re trying to make this year to make history with this program, especially with the fifth years here. We want to make sure we can leave an impression on this team. I think that getting past that semifinal final game is big and then taking it to the championship game to see where we can go,” said Leech.

The Black Bears and Huskies are set to go on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on NESN.

In more Maine hockey news, former Black Bear goalie Jeremy Swayman was named February’s NHL Rookie of the Month.

