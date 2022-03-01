Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A number of gyms in the area are running into a new problem.

Pictures and videos taken in private areas, such as the locker room, are finding their way into the public domain.

While some of these recordings may have innocent intentions, they can have unintended consequences.

“People were coming up and saying that people were filming in the locker room, or taking pictures, or Snapchatting, or FaceTiming. And then a person actually saw themselves in the background of somebody’s picture putting their pants on. That was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Melissa Smith, Gold’s Gym owner.

Gold’s Gym is one of the facilities in the Bangor area now displaying signs in the locker rooms warning members that photos and videos are off limits.

“We don’t think that any members that are taking pictures in a locker room are doing it to maliciously catch somebody in the background. I don’t even think that’s on their radar, so when we’ve explained it that way, people have been like, oh, I guess I understand that that makes sense,” said Smith.

The issue doesn’t just raise moral questions but legal ones as well.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says Maine has laws in place to protect people in private settings, such as locker rooms or bathrooms.

“Someone can be in a state of undress, or partially nude, or fully nude, and you’re taking a picture or a video of yourself and that person is in the background, It would in fact be illegal to spread and share that video around. The law in the State of Maine calls that a violation of privacy, so that is a criminal offense which you could be ticketed for, arrested for, fined, and even do a little bit of jail time on,” said Betters.

Content created at the gym can spread like wildfire on apps like TikTok.

While Gold’s wants those fun and inspiring posts to continue, they just ask that members keep their recording to public areas of the building.

“For us, it’s hard because we want people to take pictures of themselves and be proud of their accomplishments and show their progress and shout it out. Like, we want all of that, we love all of that, but it’s just a matter of making sure that all the members are comfortable and all the members feel safe,” said Smith.

