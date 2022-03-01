Advertisement

Bangor City Council says yes to American Cruise Line’s return

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since 2011, American Cruise Lines will bring cruise ships to the Bangor Waterfront this summer.

Bangor City Council voted 8-0 Monday to approve a 20-year lease with American Cruise Lines.

ACL will pay a fixed rent and a per-passenger docking fee over the course of the lease.

Bangor Parks and Recreation director Tracy Willette tells us the ships are about 200 feet long and will host about 90 passengers.

The ships will be docked at a heavy vessel dock on the Bangor Waterfront to be reinstalled this spring.

Willette says it’s the beginning of a long-term relationship that will benefit Bangor’s businesses.

”You’ll see both brief stops and what they call port-of-call stops, so we’re pretty excited about it and looking forward to having them back on the waterfront to just add to the activity that goes on each and every year down there,” Willette said.

“I’m thrilled that this looks like it’s going to work,” said American Cruise Lines CEO Charles B. Robertson. “We’re actually redoing some of our schedules for this summer to begin visiting in just a few months.”

American Cruise Lines and the City will develop and share a schedule for ship arrivals in the spring.

