ACLU of Maine challenges the States’ legal practices

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST
Augusta, Maine (WABI) - The ACLU of Maine is challenging the state’s legal practices when it come to those who can’t afford lawyers.

The lawsuit was filed in Kennebec County Superior Court against the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services.

The ACLU says the system does not provide constitutionally adequate legal representation to low-income residents accused of crimes in Maine.

The lawsuit is also asking the court to require the commission to fix these violations.

ACLU Chief Counsel Zachary Heiden says the idea of the justice system is that the prosecutor and the defense are going to meet on roughly equal terms.

But he said the imbalance of resources available for the two parties is startling.

”If you work in a district attorney’s office or the Attorney General’s Office, you will have excellent training. You’ll be supervised, you’ll have an office, a salary, health insurance support staff, a computer, a phone, a desk. If you’re a defense attorney, however, you’re on your own. You have to figure out how to pay for all of those things by yourself, and that’s just not a fair system,” he said.

Heiden says they represent five individuals who are currently in jail across Maine trying to make sure the system is fair for them and their fellow Mainers.

Maine is the only state that hires and assigns private attorneys for all “indigent” cases.

The director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services says he agrees in principle that more resources and structural updates are needed.

