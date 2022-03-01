1,189 new cases of coronavirus, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,189 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

It’s unclear whether any of these cases are connected to the two BA.2 cases confirmed in Maine.

One additional death also being recorded, a resident of Androscoggin County.

There are now 227,332 total coronavirus cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

903 new COVID vaccinations were giveno out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

516 of those were booster shots.

