Bright, Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a sunny, breezy and cold Monday. Temperatures will top off in the teens to near 20° but will feel much colder due to a gusty northwest wind. The northwest wind could gust to 25-30 MPH at times today which will make it feel like it’s near or below 0° throughout the day. Skies will start clear tonight followed by a few clouds moving in after midnight. It will be frigid tonight with lows in the single numbers above 0° along the coast and single numbers to near -10° for inland and northern locales.

Our Tuesday will start dry with some morning sunshine but expect clouds to increase as the morning wears on. A weak area of low pressure will approach during the day and bring us some light snow and snow showers developing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Light snow will continue through much of the night before tapering off before daybreak Wednesday. The snow may actually mix with some rain along the immediate coast otherwise plan on all snow. Accumulations will be minor with 1″-4″ expected by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We’ll get a break between disturbances on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Wednesday will feel pretty good with highs reaching the 30s to near 40°. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There is a bit more uncertainty with this disturbance. At the very least, we should see some snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday but some of the computer models are hinting at the potential of higher amounts of precipitation so we’ll fine tune this as we get closer. Regardless, any snow that we do see will move out Thursday morning followed by brightening skies Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with highs mainly in the 20s. High pressure will build in for Friday with some sunshine and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s to end the work week.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy and very cold. Highs between 10°-20°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between -8° to +2°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with afternoon light snow and snow showers developing. Highs in the 20s to low 30s. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Thursday: Morning light snow or snow showers possible. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.