Advertisement

Maine ferry service to replace vessel with low emission tech

The district said it is receiving the federal funding to replace an aging vessel in its fleet.
The district said it is receiving the federal funding to replace an aging vessel in its fleet.(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press and WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A ferry service in Maine is slated to receive more than $3.5 million for a vessel that will be propelled by a low-emission system.

Casco Bay Island Transit District provides ferry service to islands and island communities off Portland.

The district said it is receiving the federal funding to replace an aging vessel in its fleet.

The district says it plans to replace the Maquoit II, which takes passengers and freight almost 50 miles every day and also delivers mail.

It says the replacement vessel will use a diesel electric hybrid propulsion system instead of a conventional diesel mechanical propulsion system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
New COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ detected in Maine
The officer who fire the shot has been placed on paid leave. The AG's office is investigating.
Woman shot by Topsham officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Maine State House
Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward
Officials say 29-year-old Tylor Santos of New Bedford was being sought on a warrant out of...
Massachusetts fugitive arrested on Embden Pond Monday

Latest News

The City is encouraging its residents to assist the Red Cross’s mission by serving as...
Bangor City Council proclaims March as American Red Cross Month
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten
Our reporter on-scene confirmed that State Police and the State Fire Marshal are present. (File)
Multiple crews on-scene of reported fire in Palmyra
Bangor coffee shop makes beignets for Mardi Gras
Bangor coffee shop makes beignets for Mardi Gras
The fire was reported around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The garage was engulfed in flames.
3 Juveniles charged after fire destroys church garage