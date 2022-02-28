Maine ferry service to replace vessel with low emission tech

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A ferry service in Maine is slated to receive more than $3.5 million for a vessel that will be propelled by a low-emission system.

Casco Bay Island Transit District provides ferry service to islands and island communities off Portland.

The district said it is receiving the federal funding to replace an aging vessel in its fleet.

The district says it plans to replace the Maquoit II, which takes passengers and freight almost 50 miles every day and also delivers mail.

It says the replacement vessel will use a diesel electric hybrid propulsion system instead of a conventional diesel mechanical propulsion system.

