A Machias man turned his drone hobby into a business

(Ryan Malagara)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Machias man is turning what was once his hobby into a full time business.

After his wife bought him a drone for Christmas in 2015, Ryan Malagara says he started getting approached by businesses and other organizations after his drone footage was seen on social media.

Now Malagara records from both the sky and the ground level to film everything from commencements, to real estate, weddings, or anything else he asked to film.

Malagara’s business- DEVI Productions- has taken him from Fort Kent to Cape Cod, and says getting paid to travel and get paid to do what he loves is a dream come true.

”I love the area. It’s just incredible the beauty around here. I just love going up, and I can’t wait to look for new areas, sailing along the bold coast and getting video, and just sharing it with people. I love doing that.” Malagara said.

For more information on DEVI Productions, you can check them out on Facebook.

