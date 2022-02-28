Clear & Cold Overnight, Snow By Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the region overnight. This will keep skies mostly clear, and lows will range from the teens below zero over the far north to the single digits closer to the coast. As the high moves in, the pressure gradient will weaken, meaning the winds will die down during the first half of the night.

Tuesday will start off cold with mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon, clouds will be increasing as a fast-moving and weak low-pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes. This low will also bring increasing chances of snow by the afternoon lasting through early Wednesday morning. There will be communities along the coast that will see rain mixing in with some of the snow. This will keep snowfall totals along the immediate coastline lower. Totals for the rest of the region will stay pretty light, just enough to make roads slippery as totals will average anywhere from a coating to upwards of 4″. Most areas over central & eastern Maine will see 2-4″. Western Maine will see lighter snow ranging from a coating to 2″. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 20s & 30s.

Snowfall totals will range anywhere from a coating to up to 4". Just enough to make roads slick. (WABI)

Light snow showers are possible by early Wednesday morning and should clear out quickly. Rest of Wednesday will consist of a mixture of sun & clouds and highs in the 30s and low 40s. There is going to be another quick moving low that will bring increasing snow chances very late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Once again, this does not appear to be a significant system as most locations will see enough snow to make road conditions slippery.

Quieter conditions will last from Thursday through Saturday as skies will stay mostly sunny. Temperatures on Thursday & Friday will stay below freezing, but Saturday will see temperatures return to the upper 20s & low 30s.

Watching another low-pressure system by Sunday. This one could bring areas of rain & snow into early Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens below zero over the north and the single digits above zero closer to the coast. Winds will die down becoming light & variable.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to start the day, clouds increase with snow chances by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s & low 30s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

THURSDAY: Areas of snow in the morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with highs in the 20s. Will be breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.