Breezy & Cold Today

2-27-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman.
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A breezy and cold Monday on tap as high pressure pushes back in. Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will only be in the teens for most places. High pressure will still be over the region for the first day of March (Tuesday), but south winds will help warm temperatures into the low 20s to low 30s. A low pressure system will pass over the state Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Snow is expected and will start Tuesday afternoon and taper off early Wednesday morning. On average, about 1-3″ of snow is expected. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 10-20°. Northwest wind 10-18 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. Highs 20-32°. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers end early, then partly cloudy. Highs 26-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Highs 21-30°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows 18-28°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WABI AM Weather 3/1/22