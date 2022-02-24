Sunshine & Much Colder Today, Snow Likely Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today, providing us with a mostly sunny and cold Thursday. Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to around 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Clouds will move in tonight ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows will drop back to the single numbers either side of zero across Northern Maine with low to mid-teens above zero expected elsewhere.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday as low pressure is forecast to track south of the area. This southerly track will focus the heaviest snow across Coastal and Southern Maine Friday with lighter snow across the north. Temperatures will be plenty cold for all snow with this system and the snow will be light and fluffy so cleanup should be fairly easy. Snow will develop from southwest to northeast across the state during the morning, continue moderate to possibly heavy at times during the afternoon then taper off from west to east during the evening. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20° for highs. By the time snow winds down during the evening, expect 6″-10″ from Coastal Hancock County back throug hthe Capital Region and points south, 3″-6″ for much of Downeast, through the Greater Bangor Area and over into the Western Mountains, 1″-3″ further north towards Jackman, Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton and an inch or less across the far north. Sunshine will return for the start of the weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 20s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day Sunday. This will bring us more clouds and the chance of snow showers Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit milder ahead of the front with highs on Sunday topping off in the 30s to near 40°. Colder air will move in behind the front for Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny and much colder. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between -3° to +15°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Snow developing during the morning, snow during the afternoon then tapering off during the evening. Cold with highs between 12°-22°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

