Advertisement

PFAS bill advocates and supports meet in Augusta

Advocates and supporters of a bill regarding soil contamination came together at the State...
Advocates and supporters of a bill regarding soil contamination came together at the State House in Augusta.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence and Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We all know how important agriculture is to Maine.

For those who have made the industry their livelihood, the threat of forever chemicals called PFAS contaminating the land they work on is a major concern.

Farmers around the region met in Augusta Wednesday to talk about it.

”It really comes down to the health of the citizens and health of the farmers and the economy,” said Kenneth Lamson, new beat farm owner.

Advocates and supporters of a bill regarding soil contamination came together at the State House in Augusta.

The bill prohibits contamination of clean soil with forever chemicals containing PFAS. It would prohibit sludge from being spread on farmland unless it is tested for PFAS. Farmers say decades of use of contaminated sludge has ruined their source of income.

“Think about this is your kids, your grandchildren, your parents, your family. This isn’t something that just affects a few people or it’s something just for a certain crowd. This is the whole crowd,” said Lamson.

“It’s not just my family that’s impacted by this but it is the seven families that rely on my business to pay their mortgages, paid that car payments, pay that student loans,” said Brendan Holmes, Misty Brook Farm.

He says it is important to have clean land for the future generation.

“We need to make sure we do not pollute the best agriculture land in our state and make sure we have a future for agriculture in this state,” said Holmes.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has identified 700 sites in Maine in need of PFAS testing. That process will likely take several years.

“There isn’t a lot of data but it’s coming and you know how these sort of things have worked in the past, sometimes we find out a little too late,” Lamson.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Hermon community remembers Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Senate votes to advance equal rights amendment
Gavel
Ex-defense contractors plead not guilty to illegal donations
Challenger Learning Center
Kids spend school vacation learning about STEM
Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Memorial services announced for Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier