PFAS bill advocates and supports meet in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We all know how important agriculture is to Maine.

For those who have made the industry their livelihood, the threat of forever chemicals called PFAS contaminating the land they work on is a major concern.

Farmers around the region met in Augusta Wednesday to talk about it.

”It really comes down to the health of the citizens and health of the farmers and the economy,” said Kenneth Lamson, new beat farm owner.

Advocates and supporters of a bill regarding soil contamination came together at the State House in Augusta.

The bill prohibits contamination of clean soil with forever chemicals containing PFAS. It would prohibit sludge from being spread on farmland unless it is tested for PFAS. Farmers say decades of use of contaminated sludge has ruined their source of income.

“Think about this is your kids, your grandchildren, your parents, your family. This isn’t something that just affects a few people or it’s something just for a certain crowd. This is the whole crowd,” said Lamson.

“It’s not just my family that’s impacted by this but it is the seven families that rely on my business to pay their mortgages, paid that car payments, pay that student loans,” said Brendan Holmes, Misty Brook Farm.

He says it is important to have clean land for the future generation.

“We need to make sure we do not pollute the best agriculture land in our state and make sure we have a future for agriculture in this state,” said Holmes.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has identified 700 sites in Maine in need of PFAS testing. That process will likely take several years.

“There isn’t a lot of data but it’s coming and you know how these sort of things have worked in the past, sometimes we find out a little too late,” Lamson.

