Mainer with explosives discussed attacking houses of worship

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal law enforcement authorities say an 18-year-old charged in Maine with having explosive devices discussed plans to travel to Chicago to attack houses of worship.

Prosecutors say Xavier Pelkey, of Waterville, was in communication with two juveniles about his plans to attack a mosque, and possibly a synagogue, as well.

Court documents indicate federal agents discovered the improvised devices in his backpack during a search of Pelkey’s apartment.

A federal magistrate judge this week ordered him held without bail.

