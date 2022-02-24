Advertisement

Maine Senate votes to advance equal rights amendment

Maine State House
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Senate has voted to advance a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would prohibit discrimination based on gender.

The 22-12 vote keeps the proposal moving, but fell short of a two-thirds majority that will eventually be required to send the amendment to voters for ratification.

The initial House vote also failed to reach a two-thirds majority.

All Senate Democrats and one Republican, Kim Rosen, of Bucksport, were in favor of the amendment. All other Republicans voted against it.

Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli said the amendment will make clear that discrimination in employment, insurance and education “shall not be tolerated.”

