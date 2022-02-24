Advertisement

Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball semifinalists announced

Awards go to top senior basketball players in the state
A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between...
A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021-22 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball semifinalists are:

Miss Basketball

Anna Nelson, Gorham

Chelsea Graiver, Greely

Brooklyn Alexander, Oxford Hills

Faith Sjoberg, Presque Isle

Lindsay Fiorillo, Scarborough

Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan

Alisyn Alley, Stearns

Grace Ramsdell, Wells

Sarah Talon, Windham

Katelyn D’Appolonia, Yarmouth

Mr. Basketball

Max Clark, Bangor

Aaron Newcomb, Brewer

Colby Smith, Brewer

Luke Briggs, Cony

John Shea, Edward Little

Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth

Brady Coyne, Falmouth

Austin Delisle, Fort Kent

David Omosambo, Lewiston

Owen Maloney, South Portland

The semifinalist pool will be trimmed to three finalists next week. Winners will be announced on March 12 at the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games at Husson.

