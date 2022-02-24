Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball semifinalists announced
Awards go to top senior basketball players in the state
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021-22 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball semifinalists are:
Miss Basketball
Anna Nelson, Gorham
Chelsea Graiver, Greely
Brooklyn Alexander, Oxford Hills
Faith Sjoberg, Presque Isle
Lindsay Fiorillo, Scarborough
Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan
Alisyn Alley, Stearns
Grace Ramsdell, Wells
Sarah Talon, Windham
Katelyn D’Appolonia, Yarmouth
Mr. Basketball
Max Clark, Bangor
Aaron Newcomb, Brewer
Colby Smith, Brewer
Luke Briggs, Cony
John Shea, Edward Little
Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth
Brady Coyne, Falmouth
Austin Delisle, Fort Kent
David Omosambo, Lewiston
Owen Maloney, South Portland
The semifinalist pool will be trimmed to three finalists next week. Winners will be announced on March 12 at the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games at Husson.
