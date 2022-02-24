Advertisement

Maine distributing more than $9M for behavioral health

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine plans to distribute more than $9 million to hundreds of mental health and substance use disorder service providers starting next week.

The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the money will come in the form of MaineCare payments to 442 providers to help with immediate workforce needs.

The office says the payments will continue through the end of the year.

The money is part of the biennial budget the Maine Legislature passed and the governor signed.

