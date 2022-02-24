Jimmy Buffett show announced for Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calling all Parrotheads!

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are returning to Bangor Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

They’re bringing their ‘Life on the Flip Side’ Tour to the Maine Savings Amphitheater as part of the Varney Insurance Concert Series.

The ‘Margaritaville’ singer was last in Bangor in 2016 when he brought his ‘I Don’t Know Tour’ to town.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m.

Buffet’s show is the sixth concert on the calendar at the Bangor Waterfront venue this summer.

