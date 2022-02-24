Hudson man dies in Bradford crash Wednesday afternoon

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson man has died following a single-car crash in Bradford Wednesday afternoon.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office say 64-year-old Gregory Thibodeau died after being transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say it happened just after 2:30 on Storer Road.

Officials say the vehicle left the roadway, went through a ditch, struck a large tree, and came to rest on a neighboring lawn.

The road was closed for several hours as multiple fire crews responded.

The crash is still under investigation.

