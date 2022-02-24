53 more Mainers died with COVID, total deaths from pandemic now topping 2K

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 53 more Mainers lost their lives with COVID- that information coming from the Maine CDC.

This latest figure also raises the total death toll since the pandemic began to 2,024.

There are 1,123 newly recorded cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,425 new vaccinations were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

