UMaine holds ‘Harry Potter’ themed Winter Carnival

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is holding its annual Winter Carnival all week.

This year’s theme is “College of Blizzardry,” a play on Harry Potter.

During the carnival, all graduating classes have the chance to win programming funds by competing in events such as a Horcrux Scavenger Hunt.

The money can then be used for different activities, including during Senior Week.

Wednesday’s schedule included hot chocolate and a bonfire on the University Mall.

That’s where you could also find a trio of reindeer named Jingle, Bell, and Holly.

Despite highs in the 60s in Orono on Wednesday, students were still out enjoying all the Winter Carnival had to offer.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. You know, tomorrow we’re supposed to have 10 degree weather. We’re just here living our best life. We’ve got a bonfire going, the reindeer are here enjoying the grass. So, we’re totally okay with it,” said Ben Evans, assistant director for campus activities.

“Really bringing magic back to campus, I guess, would be a great way to go about saying it. We really want to get kids back and involved and have a good time at our events that we put on every week, and Winter Carnival is a great way to go about and do that,” said Alexis Allard, Center for Student Involvement student coordinator.

Thursday’s events include Casino Night with over $700 in prizes.

On Friday, Harry Potter buffs have a chance to win some Hogwarts swag during trivia night at the Bear’s Den Pub.

For more information, visit their website.

