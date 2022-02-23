Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

Latest News

A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
High school counselor accused of sending coach threatening messages
Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned boy with autism speaks from jail
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
11 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,519 new cases
A home was damaged in an area where recent shelling has been reported.
Shell strikes home in Ukraine's Donbas region
A woman in suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she was wrongly arrested and jailed...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong person