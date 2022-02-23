Advertisement

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield recreate iconic Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.(Twitter/@SpiderManMovie via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Spider-Man cartoon meme has come to life to promote the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The three Spider-Men in the film – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield – suited up for the photo.

It’s a take on a 1960s cartoon of two Spider-Men – one of them an impersonator – pointing at each another. The cartoon has become one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.

The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the picture, writing, “Of course, we got the meme.”

The movie will be available to stream March 22 and on Blu-ray April 12.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date. It’s also the third highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

Latest News

Challenger Learning Center
Kids spend school vacation learning about STEM
FILE - A swing sits empty on a playground outside in Providence, R.I., March 7, 2020. Columbia...
Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends day of deliberations in trial over Floyd killing
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit
Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Memorial services announced for Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier