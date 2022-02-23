Advertisement

Second case of bird flu detected in Maine

Chickens
Chickens(USDA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A second case of bird flu has been detected in Maine.

The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Labs confirmed the case in a sample taken from a flock of backyard birds in Knox County.

It’s about three kilometers from the property where the first case was detected.

In response, the property has been depopulated and there is a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around each affected property.

Bird owners in the area have been advised to keep their birds inside to prevent the spread.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says bird flu does not present a food safety risk and no cases of this strain have been detected in humans in the US.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

Latest News

Ellsworth issues boil water order for 3 streets
UMaine's Winter Carnival
UMaine holds ‘Harry Potter’ themed Winter Carnival
Turning Colder, Snow For Friday
State Police say there were no injuries involved.
Dump truck fire shuts down I-95 in Bangor Wednesday