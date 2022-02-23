Second case of bird flu detected in Maine

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A second case of bird flu has been detected in Maine.

The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Labs confirmed the case in a sample taken from a flock of backyard birds in Knox County.

It’s about three kilometers from the property where the first case was detected.

In response, the property has been depopulated and there is a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around each affected property.

Bird owners in the area have been advised to keep their birds inside to prevent the spread.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says bird flu does not present a food safety risk and no cases of this strain have been detected in humans in the US.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.