Queen Elizabeth holds weekly audience with PM on phone

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Elizabeth, 95, had canceled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

