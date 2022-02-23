Orrington convenience store closing temporarily after building fire

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A popular convenience store in Orrington is closed for the near future after a fire broke out in the apartment building above it early this morning.

The call for help came in around 2 a.m. for a fire above Bob’s Kozy Korner.

Mike LaBrie, owner of Bob’s, says it was electrical.

He says a fan in the bathroom caught on fire in the ceiling before falling into the shower curtain and spreading the fire.

LaBrie tells us the tenant in that unit noticed the fire and was able to get out safely.

Based on the fire damage upstairs, and the water damage to the store below, fire officials offered an idea of how long it might be until both can be re-opened.

“I suspect the store will be closed for a week or a couple of weeks, depending on how quick the clean up crews can get here. The apartment needs major work up there. So I suspect that will be months before that’s inhabitable again,” said Scott Stewart, Orrington Fire Chief.

LaBrie also told TV5 that he plans to pay his five workers their normal wages while the store is closed.

He says to check their Facebook page for announcements about re-opening.

