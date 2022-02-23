One person injured after house fire in Winslow Tuesday

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person was injured Tuesday morning after jumping out a second floor window to escape a house fire in Winslow.

It happened around 11:30 on Boston Avenue.

According to the Morning Sentinel three people were in the building at the time but the other two escaped via the first floor.

The newspaper says the person who jumped from the second floor was taken to a hospital.

Their injuries are unknown at this point.

The newspaper says the house was not a total loss as the fire was contained to the second-floor room where it appears to have started.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating a cause.

