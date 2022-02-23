Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
UPDATED: Newburgh business feared total loss from fire, no injuries
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

Latest News

Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Thief caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia-Ukraine strife