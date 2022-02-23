Memorial services announced for Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has announced memorial services for Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier, who died in a snowmobile crash Sunday.

The public is welcome to attend a celebration of life service at the Hampden Academy Auditorium tomorrow at 4 p.m, along with Bobbie’s family, friends, and the public safety community.

There is also a Catholic funeral service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Limestone.

In lieu of flowers, the Pelletier family has asked for a donation to be made to Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund or Penobscot Area Special Olympics.

Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund

P.O. Box 163

Caribou, ME 04736

Penobscot Area Special Olympics

C/O Kiley & Foley Funeral Services

299 Union Street

Bangor, ME 04401

