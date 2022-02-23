MDI band brings unique sound to tournament atmosphere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s hard to know if back in 1971 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice intended the title track of their rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar to become synonymous with MDI Trojan athletics.

But it happened.

Over the decades, a bond has formed between team, fan and band. And the song is at the center of it all...whoever is leading the charge.

“It originated, I believe, in the 70′s MDI band record Dick Ordway, the famous Dick Ordway. And we’ve played ever since I think in my career I think I figured out I played it like 500 times in nine years,” said Michael Remy.

Remy is the MDI band director.

“I’d say that we bring the noise in a way that is kind of unique to Maine,” said Remy.

Remy had to miss the quarterfinals to be with his father who was having surgery in Ohio. That meant senior Edward Choi had to step in.

“It was a little like nerve wracking at the beginning, but once I knew what was going on, I think I really got the hang of it and I think I think it worked out pretty well,” said Choi.

“He nailed it, so proud of him,” said Remy.

On Wednesday, in the semis, the band was back together...playing the hits.

“It’s like about tradition, because we’ve done it every year. There’s no way we’re not going to do it. Right? And, it’s also such a grand entrance song,” said Choi.

“Yeah, you know, like, we’re kind of like the the secret assistant coach to the team. With COVID, the band kind of wasn’t able to play it from games for a while there and when we came back there was this electric energy the fans went nuts. The team ran in front of the band and jumped up and down. We’re kind of like a an equal part of the process. It’s it’s wild and I haven’t seen that many other schools,” said Remy.

