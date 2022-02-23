Advertisement

Maine’s most fertile scalloping grounds closed for season

The Maine Department of Marine Resources typically closes scalloping grounds early to prevent...
The Maine Department of Marine Resources typically closes scalloping grounds early to prevent overfishing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBEC, Maine (AP) - Maine’s most productive scallop fishing grounds are closed for the remaining weeks of the state’s fishing season.

Cobscook Bay is home to the most fertile scalloping waters in Maine.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources typically closes scalloping grounds early to prevent overfishing.

The department decided to close Cobscook for the season on Sunday.

Maine’s state scalloping season begins in early winter and runs to early spring.

The state’s scallop industry has been strong in recent years.

Fishermen harvested more than 650,000 pounds of scallops in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier
Penobscot Sheriff’s deputy dies in snowmobiling accident Sunday
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
Avian influenza discovered for 1st time in Maine
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Mother of missing girl seeks to expand wrongful death suit
Officials say it was a single vehicle collision with a tree. (File)
Serious crash shuts down portion of Rt. 1 in Hancock for two hours Monday evening

Latest News

High School basketball
High school basketball report: Feb. 21 (11 p.m.)
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire destroys auto shop at Maine off-road park
"Pulled From The Pits" has rescued over a thousand dogs since its start.
Waterville Pitbull rescue works to erase stigma surrounding the breed
Popcorn
Concessions stands at the basketball tournament